Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United are set to host Norwich City tomorrow afternoon in a Premier League six-pointer.

Both sides will be looking to put an end to their disappointing runs without a win, with the Whites able to widen the gap between themselves and the bottom three to five points.

The return of Patrick Bamford will certainly hand Leeds a much needed boost and the striker will be hoping he is fit enough to start at Elland Road, with Leeds failing to score a goal in their previous four matches.

Here are today’s Premier League transfer rumours...

1. Wolves ‘make contact’ with Brazilian star Wolves have reportedly approached Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Pedrinho regarding a summer move. Bruno Lage signed the 23-year-old for Benfica in 2020. (Goal) Photo Sales

2. Everton eye Blackburn striker Everton are reportedly one of a number of Premier League clubs that have now expressed interest in Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are also keen. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

3. Toffees flop set for exit door Everton forward Cenk Tosun looks set to return to former club Besiktas on a free in the summer. The 30-year-old has struggled since his arrival at Goodison Park in 2018. (Inside Futbol) Photo Sales

4. West Ham target Belgian goalkeeper West Ham are showing interest in KV Mechelen goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke. The London club face competition from Reims and Torino for the 23-year-old. (Het Nieuwsblad) Photo Sales