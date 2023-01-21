Jackson left Elland Road to take up the first-team manager’s role at MK Dons in League One, and in the interim period, Under-21s head coach at Elland Road Michael Skubala has deputised on matchdays while the club searched for a permanent replacement.

Leeds now appear to have found their man, as Jesse Marsch’s former assistant at New York Red Bulls Chris Armas is expected to be appointed after his visa application is approved, according to the Daily Mail. Armas was linked with the assistant coach role at Elland Road in the summer, before Leeds decided on up-and-coming coaching mind Rene Maric to be Marsch’s No. 2.

Armas’ most recent stint came as Ralf Rangnick’s assistant at Manchester United last season, while the 50-year-old also spent three years as Marsch’s deputy as the pair worked for Major League Soccer franchise New York Red Bulls.

Manchester United German Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick (C) speaks with Manchester United's assistant coach and analyst Ewan Sharp (L) and Manchester United's US assistant coach Chris Armas (R) during their spell at Old Trafford (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

During their playing days, Armas and Marsch both joined Chicago Fire in 1998, spending seven years together as teammates. The former also coached the Red Bulls following Marsch’s departure to become Rangnick’s assistant at RB Leipzig in 2018, as well as a brief stint as Toronto FC boss.