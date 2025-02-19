Leeds United's remaining Championship fixtures this season paint a promising picture for the Whites' promotion and title aspirations.

Leeds have 13 matches left this term with 39 points still up for grabs. Having already accrued 72 points from 33 games, United are well on course to be in the conversation for automatic promotion and the Championship title, should they remain on their current course.

Crucially, Leeds are still to play QPR (13th), Millwall (14th), Preston North End (15th), Oxford United (16th), Swansea City (17th), Portsmouth (18th), Stoke City (19th), Plymouth Argyle (23rd) and Luton Town (24th) - all of whom are situated in the bottom half of the Championship table, at the time of writing.

Leeds will also face Sheffield United (2nd), West Bromwich Albion (6th), Bristol City (8th) and Middlesbrough (11th) before the season's conclusion, but the bulk of the Whites' remaining fixtures are, on paper at least, versus discernibly lesser opposition.

Chris Wilder's Blades, on the other hand, have Leeds, a Steel City derby at Hillsborough, in-form Coventry City, Burnley and play-off-chasing Blackburn Rovers among their remaining fixtures, which on paper appears a trickier assignment.

Leeds are two points ahead of their South Yorkshire rivals before the meeting between the two sides on Monday evening and seven above Scott Parker's Clarets in third.

Burnley's fixture against Sheffield United on the third-to-last weekend of the season has the potential to be significant and consequential to Leeds' end-of-season aims. One or both will drop points on 21 April, the same day Leeds are currently scheduled to play Stoke at Elland Road, where the team have won 14 of 17 league games so far this season. With only six points to play for after that gameweek, Leeds could be mathematically clear of third place, should they continue to pick up points at a similar rate they have managed throughout 2025.

Even if Burnley or Sheffield United are six points back in third after their contest on 21 April, Leeds are likely to retain a superior goal difference which would leave them needing one point from their last two against Bristol City (h) and Plymouth (a). The Whites' GD of +48 is currently 18 goals clear of Burnley and 24 goals better off than the Blades.