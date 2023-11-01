All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for their trip to the Midlands.

Leeds United are now just days away from their biggest game of the season so far, taking on league-leaders Leicester City on Friday night. The Whites are attempting to close the gap on the top two, but they will face a huge task in the East Midlands.

The Foxes have been all-but perfect so far this season, winning all-but one of their games so far, but Leeds are back into third place after a big home win over Huddersfield Town over the weekend. As the big game draws closer, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Piper on 'psychological' test

Former Leicester City star turned BBC Sport pundit Matt Piper as been speaking about Friday's night's big Championship clash. He said: "I think with Leeds being in third place and already sort of 14 points adrift of our position, there is more on this game just because of the psychological aspect.

"I know this is early in the season, but if you have a good performance and beat Leeds, the rest of the division will be thinking ‘wow’. There is more of a psychological aspect to this game than just three points.”

Summerville claim

Leeds have been tipped to sell stand-out star Crysencio Summerville amid building interest following his superb start to the season witht he Whites. Journalist Suleyman Ozturk has said, as per TeamTalk: "He is one of, if not the best player in the Championship.. Clubs will come for him in January. Because they are looking for players who can make a difference. And he can.