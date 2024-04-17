Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We've reached the business end of the season and Leeds United still have plenty to do. The Whites are third and one point off the top two pace in the Championship, but with their nearest rivals Leicester City having a game in hand, Leeds cannot afford to slip up over their final three fixtures.

Leeds have won just one of their last five and Daniel Farke will be determined to help the club turn that around and avoid the lottery of the play-offs. A win over Middlesbrough on Monday night is absolutely paramount then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the build-up to that one gets underway, the Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up some of the biggest headlines out there.

Archie Gray latest

There has been no contact between Bayern Munich and Archie Gray's representatives. That's according to German Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reports Bayern are monitoring the youngster's progress but he is far from being considered a summer priority at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are just one of the clubs who have been linked with the Leeds man as his breakthrough season at Elland Road comes to a close, with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United all said to be keen, too.

However, the midfielder only penned a new deal in January and Leeds will be doing all they can to keep hold of their brightest young talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails.

Leeds to reignite January interest?

Leeds United could make another move to sign West Ham United defender Ben Johnson this summer, according to HITC. Johnson is coming to the end of his current deal at the London Stadium and having turned down offers to stay at the club, he looks set to become a free agent at the end of the Premier League campaign.