Leeds United are said to be in the process of hijacking a Premier League transfer, with Sheffield United's business set to be ruined by the Whites. Daniel Farke has been on the lookout for a centre-back during this window, but with deadline day ongoing, no signing has been made this month.

The Whites are currently chasing down second spot, but they have opted not to strengthen in the winter window, while they have also alowed Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to leave. Meanwhile, competition at centre-back is a little scarce, with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk the current starters, with Liam Cooper offering support.

A number of potential centre-back signings have been mooted, with Ben Godfrey heavily linked in recent days, but it seems Leeds may have their eyes on another player. Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is said to be the latest player of interest.

According to The Star, Premier League strugglers Sheffield United had 'half an agreement' with Leicester to sign the centre-back, but they have been struggling to wrap up a deal, with Souttar currently at the Asian Cup with Australia.

In the meantime, the player's representative is said to have 'vetoed' a deal involving the Blades after getting wind of interest from Leeds. It's unclear whether any deal would be a loan or permanent, but Leicester did sign Souttar for around £15million, so it's likely the Foxes would want to make a significant chunk of that back.