Leeds United have endured about as mixed a start to a Premier League season as any side realistically could.

Two wins, two draws, and two losses from their first six matches have left the Whites ninth in the table, and their goal difference thus far is exactly zero, with 10 goals scored and 10 conceded.

But after a busy summer, how are Jesse Marsch’s transfer ambitions looking as attention slowly but surely turns to the January window?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

FC Zurich president Ancillo Canepa insists that Leeds United could eventually pay in excess of £10 million for Italy international Wilfried Gnonto. He said: “Everything in the contract remains confidential. But yes, there is a very good chance that the transfer fee will eventually exceed ten million.” (Blick)

Newcastle are among the clubs tracking 17-year-old striker Garang Kuol, who plays for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners. The teenager is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Chelsea having scored four goals in nine senior games so far. The Magpies, however, are said to be at the front of the queue. (The Age)

Newcastle United are tracking Rangers midfielder Cole McKinnon. The Magpies have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old during his current loan stint with Partick Thistle in the Championship this season. (The Scottish Sun)

Brighton “intend to offer” Leandro Trossard a new long-term deal because the winger is so “important” to Graham Potter’s side. The Belgian has less than 12 months left on his current contract. (Het Belang van Limburg)

Barcelona remain confident that Gavi will sign a new long-term contract, despite interest from several Premier League clubs. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all held meetings about the midfielder in recent weeks to keep abreast of his current situation. (90min)

The prospect of swapping Aston Villa for Arsenal “seriously appealed” to Douglas Luiz amid late interest from the Gunners. The Brazilian’s representatives are understood to have “pushed hard” to find a solution, and it took a deep conversation with manager Steven Gerrard to help the midfielder reset himself after a move to north London broke down. (The Athletic)

Leeds United could look to reignire their interest in Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan after missing out on him and Bamba Dieng in the late stages of the transfer window, according to reporter Dean Jones. He said: “Fulham moved on from Dieng and that gave Leeds a pretty free run at him. He was the ideal player to fit the project as he still had plenty of scope to be moulded into what Marsch was looking for in a forward. Hwang proved too tough but it is one they might come back to along with Gakpo.” (GIVEMESPORT)