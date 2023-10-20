Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United tipped for ‘fun’ clash with Norwich City as recently sold player ruled out for months

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to return to action.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Leeds United are now just a day away from returning to action after the latest international break. Daniel Farke’s men make the long trip to Carrow Road this weekend to take on a Norwich City side who also have promotion ambitions this season.

The Whites went into the break on the back of a home win over Bristol City, while the Canaries have failed to win their last two games. meaning they should be up foroccasion this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton’s prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a fun draw for Leeds at Norwich this weekend.

“Norwich have a little work to do to rectify their form, because they won just one in their last five, which is not good enough if you want to push into the top six in this league,” Prutton said on Sky Sports.

“Leeds look strong, but need to go on a real run if they are going to catch up with the runaway top two. They have looked good defensively, but I see goals here and a fun draw.”

Adams ruled out

Former Leeds star Tyler Adams has suffered an unfortunate injury blow that will keep him out for much of the season.

Adams left the Whites for £23million during the summer after a release clause came into effect on the back of Leeds’ relegation. But just months after joining AFC Bournemouth, he has been ruled out until February with a hamstring injury that has been plaguing him for some time.

The Athletic have reported that Adams underwent surgery around two weeks ago, but the surgery was unsuccessful, and Adams could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines - a nightmare start to life at his new club.

