Leeds United’s 2023/24 Championship campaign has been extended by at least another two games after their place in the play-offs was confirmed on Saturday. Ipswich beat Huddersfield Town to join Leicester City in the top two, while defeat at home to Southampton saw Leeds consigned to third place.

They are now set to face Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals, heading to Carrow Road on Sunday before the return leg at Elland Road a week on Thursday. Victory will set up a potential final at Wembley against one of Southampton or West Brom as the only hope of an instant return to the Premier League.

Regardless of whether Leeds win promotion or not, those in charge at Elland Road will be planning for another important summer and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Summer investment claim

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire expects 49ers Enterprises to back Daniel Farke financially this summer. Maguire told Football Insider that despite the obvious challenges of another campaign in the Championship, there will likely be investment in the squad amid concerns that not spending would lead to a major supporter backlash.

“Leeds United have got a lot of players out on loan this season which could cushion the blow of not being in the Premier League,” Maguire said. “So that’s something which they will have to negotiate their way through next season.

“Leeds do have a serious cash flow issue in terms of what they owe to other clubs for previous signings so that will stop them spending big this summer unless they sell. But I think the 49ers are too big of a brand to not give the club appropriate levels of support and they will know that there will be backlash if they fail to do so.“

O’Brien future

A number of next season’s Championship clubs are interested in signing midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who had long been a target at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa. Journalist Alan Nixon reports that Sheffield United and Preston North End are among those exploring a deal.

O’Brien has been deemed surplus to requirements at Forest and spent this season on loan at Middlesbrough, who would also be open to extending his spell at the Riverside. Despite some injury issues, the 25-year-old has played regularly for Michael Carrick’s side.