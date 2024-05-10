Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United take on Norwich City for a place in the Championship play-off final

Leeds United are busy preparing for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash with Norwich City this weekend. Daniel Farke's side travel to Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon and they'll hope to gain the advantage in the tie before the two teams head back to West Yorkshire for the all-important second leg.

A trip to Wembley Stadium awaits the winner to compete in the play-off final against either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion, who will be going head to head in the other semi-final. Promotion will be on the line at that point and Leeds are desperate to get themselves back to the top flight and make their stay in the Championship a short one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are the favourites to not only progress to the final, but also claim the last spot in next season's top flight. If Leeds were to do that it would be the first time the club have been successful in a play-off series. Leeds have tried and failed to win promotion through the play-offs on five previous occasions with their last attempt coming in 2018-19 when they lost out in the semi-finals to Derby County.

Farke will be determined to make this one a much more enjoyable experience for Leeds fans and next week's second leg clash at Elland Road promises to be unmissable. Here's what you need to know about tickets going into that game.

When will Leeds United host Norwich City in the play-offs?

Following the first leg on Sunday, the two clubs will meet up once more for a decisive evening on Thursday, May 16, at Elland Road. The game is due to kick-off at 8pm.

How much will tickets cost?

The Whites were quick to confirm their ticket pricing structure for the second leg after missing out on automatic promotion last weekend. It's a Category A game which means adults in the North and South Stands will be charged £41, while those in the West Stand and several other areas of the stadium, will have to pay £47 to attend the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I buy tickets?

The deadline for season ticket holders to secure their seat has now passed and on Thursday the club moved into phase 3 of ticket sales, allowing My Leeds Priority Members and All My Leeds Members to attempt to purchase a ticket. Reserved allocation has also been on sale on a first come, first served basis.

More ticket information can be found here.

Why are people unhappy?

Well, given Leeds have agreed a reciprocal pricing deal for away tickets, with travelling fans at Carrow Road and Elland Road being charged £36, it means that most Leeds fans will be paying more than the Norwich fans to sit in the West Stand, which is where the away section of the ground is situated.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. Many supporters have deemed the pricing structure as a whole to be unreasonable, with some pointing out the club's much cheaper pricing during previous play-off campaigns. The club have moved to defend its pricing decision, though, by claiming that members have paid those prices for much of the season. Leeds have also pointed out that the gate receipts for play-off games will be split between all four teams involved.

How much could tickets at Wembley cost should Leeds United progress?

Tickets for the final won't be released until the competing clubs are decided. However, tickets for the League One play-off final are available to purchase at present through Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, and it's safe to assume prices should be fairly similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most expensive standard ticket is priced at £86 for adults, £64.50 for young adults aged between 17 and 21 and £43 for concessions. However, the cheapest ticket, which is Category 6, is available at £31 for adults, £23.25 for young adults and just £15.50 for concessions. Category 6 seats can be found behind the goal and around the outer rim of the upper tier.