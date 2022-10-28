News that Leeds United could be without Luis Sinisterra, Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Tyler Adams and Liam Cooper this weekend broke during Jesse Marsch’s pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The 48-year-old issued his usual pre-game injury update, disclosing that the outlook for Saturday’s game appeared particularly bleak. While the severity of the players’ respective issues was not disclosed, Marsch did indicate the nature of the quintet’s injury problems.

“Joffy [Gelhardt]’s is a little bit of a knee [problem], Rodri’s his adductor, Luis [Sinisterra] is his foot.

Mateo Joseph scores for Leeds against Stoke City's Under-21s earlier this season. Sonny Perkins watches on in the background (Pic: Steve Riding)

"Liam [Cooper] is a glute [problem], Tyler's his calf. Leo [Hjelde] is his appendectomy,” Marsch said, adding Under-21 defender Leo Hjelde at the end of his update.

Due to the number of potential absentees, Marsch may be forced to call on the likes of Willy Gnonto, Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins from the Under-21 side this weekend. While it is unlikely any of the three will start, there is a high likelihood that two-or-more will be named on the bench at Anfield.

Spanish centre-forward Joseph has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Under-21s this season, while Perkins recently went on a ten-match scoring run for club and country, after switching from West Ham United in the summer. Perkins has eight goals to his name in a Leeds shirt at Under-21 level so far. Gnonto, meanwhile, has made the first-team bench on a handful of occasions but is yet to be given his first-team bow by Marsch.

The head coach said in a recent press conference that the Italy international had been battling it out with Joe Gelhardt for a place in his Leeds United matchday squads, and with Gelhardt doubtful for the weekend, Gnonto appears a natural replacement for the young Englishman.

Leeds' players carrying knocks and injuries will be assessed before the squad travel to Merseyside this weekend. Much like last Sunday when Tyler Adams travelled with the team but played no part in the matchday selection, a number of the Whites’ newly-injured quintet may well be in the travelling party at Anfield.