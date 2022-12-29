There were a few performances of note that gave the hosts positives to cling to ahead of a tricky trip to Newcastle United – including that of the returning-from-illness Illan Meslier. Without the Frenchman’s interventions, Leeds could easily have stared down the barrel of a rout and it took just 40 seconds for the goalkeeper’s importance to show.

Not everyone in White covered themselves in glory, however. Here’s the YEP take on an inevitably difficult evening, as Premier League football made its return to LS11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Willy Gnonto

It's very difficult to see how Jack Harrison gets his place back with Gnonto playing as he did against Manchester City. The 'Premier League ready' debate was put to bed as he ran at Manchester City defenders, went past them and drew fouls in dangerous areas from them. A bright spark on a difficult night and a joy to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darko Gyabi

Getting on the pitch against Manchester City must have been as special a moment for Gyabi as this game was for Leeds-born Erling Haaland. He only left the club in the summer, in search of a clearer pathway to Premier League football and there he was on the pitch, up against the superstars he used to see up close in training but never played with competitively. What's more, Gyabi - still only 18 - did not look out of place. His physicality appeared more than adequte and he was hungry to get on the ball. The turn to beat Cole Palmer and draw a foul was a lovely example of how well he receives and keeps the ball under pressure in tight spaces. He's a serious talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIENDLY FIRE - Willy Gnonto had his fair share of battles in Leeds United's defeat to Manchester City, but he also had a cuddle with Whites enthusiast Erling Haaland. Pic: Getty

Erling Haaland

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s not quite at his best according to Pep Guardiola, but he’s still impossible to silence. Scored two, could have had four or five, and played at a ground that holds a place in his heart, against a team he holds in such high esteem.

Bad day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Roca

One of Leeds United's best performers this season, the midfielder had himself a stinker against Manchester City. Struggled to pick the right passes and gave the ball away too often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Grealish

As bad days go, it wasn't his worst by a long shot because he had a real impact and his team won, but he'll kick himself as hard as Leeds kicked him all night, for those missed chances. Elland Road was always going to give him stick and he invited it with his wastefulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diego Llorente

The reaction to his introduction was mixed, to say the least, and for a player who has just penned a new long-term contract that means there is some serious work to do when it comes to the supporters and their affections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-camera moments

Rasmus Kristensen ran over to Alfie Haaland during the warm-up for a quick chat. The ex-Leeds man, who was pitchside as part of Viaplay's broadcast coverage alongside Jan Åge Fjørtoft, then shared an embrace with Victor Orta. Haaland and his son were the subject of 'you're Leeds and you know you are' chants from home fans during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other man with a huge Leeds connection, Kalvin Phillips, gave the West Stand a thumbs up and a smile as he made his way into the City bench to a round of applause. Jesse Marsch then sought out the midfielder prior to welcoming Pep Guardiola to the technical area. Guardiola had already been welcomed to the ground by Andrea Radrizzani, who was stationed outside the tunnel and caught the City boss for a pre-game chat.

When Mateusz Klich emerged from the Leeds dugout to warm-up in the first half, something said by Phillips - his golf buddy and former team-mate - evidently tickled the Polish international. What was much more curious was the chat that Guardiola had with Klich, in the wake of the visitors' opener. The Manchester City boss had something he wanted to impart to the Leeds man, before they shared an embrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was hugs all round, when players weren't hitting the deck from late challenges and trips. Willy Gnonto and Haaland shared one in the penalty area, the Norwegian towering over the little Whites' winger.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, Marsch had evidently seen enough and made his way over to Guardiola to congratulate him on victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At full-time Liam Cooper went straight to Phillips for a cuddle. The ex-Leeds man, despite not playing, went on a quick lap of Elland Road to applaud all four stands. It wasn't gratuitous, or laboured, and it was well received by those left in the ground.