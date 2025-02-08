Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has rung the changes for the visit of Millwall in this afternoon's FA Cup Fourth Round, including a full debut for teenager Sam Chambers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road plays host to Leeds' meeting with Alex Neil's Lions today as both sides look to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Leeds defeated Harrogate Town on home turf in the Third Round of the competition last month, while Millwall defeated Dagenham and Redbridge to set up today's fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has made a handful of changes for the all-Championship tie, giving the likes of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani a run-out from the start in order to keep his wide options fresh.

Karl Darlow replaces Illan Meslier in goal as the Frenchman earns a well-deserved rest after five straight clean sheets.

Dan James and Joe Rodon miss out on the matchday squad entirely with both players given a rest after extensive involvement in recent weeks. Farke has previously expressed a desire to lessen the load of certain individuals in order to guard against injuries during the Championship run-in.

Austrian international Max Wober is also omitted from the matchday squad which may be explained by a recurrence of a troublesome knee injury throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, youngster Sam Chambers is handed a full debut for the Whites after impressing Farke as a peripheral member of the first-team squad throughout this season. Fellow young player James Debayo is named on the substitutes' bench, while Isaac Schmidt returns to the squad and makes the starting XI after missing out on the squad for Leeds' last two matches against Cardiff City and Coventry City.

Leeds XI: Darlow, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu (c), Rothwell, Ramazani, Chambers, Gnonto, Joseph

Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Piroe, Aaronson, Solomon, Tanaka, Debayo, Gruev