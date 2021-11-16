Hjelde is in the Norway under-21s squad for the first time and set up the winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory in Azerbaijan in a Euros Under-21s Championships qualifier in which he played the full duration of the game.

Hjelde made his debut for Norway's under-21s in Friday's 3-1 victory at home to Finland.

United's no 1 keeper Illan Meslier was also in action on Tuesday, playing the full game for France's under-21s and keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory against hosts North Macedonia.

INSTANT IMPACT: For Leo Hjelde with Norway's under-21s. Picture by LUFC.

Mateusz Bogusz started for Poland's under-21s in their 5-0 win against Latvia, the midfielder taken off in the 58th minute.

Stuart McKinstry is on the bench for Scotland's under-21s at home to Belgium this evening whilst Alfie McCalmont starts for Northern Ireland at home to Malta.

Jeremiah Mullen also started for Scotland's under-19s in a 1-1 draw against Croatia.

