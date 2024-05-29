Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United teenager Charlie Crew has been handed a first ever senior international call up by Wales boss Rob Page.

The 17-year-old will join four of this season’s Leeds squad in Wales’ summer camp, for fixtures against Gibraltar and Slovakia. Crew started 13 Premier League 2 games for Leeds Under 21s this season, captaining the side twice. He also started all of the Under 18s’ FA Youth Cup games en route to a 4-0 final defeat at The Etihad by Manchester City. Crew’s promising talent did not go unnoticed by Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who included the youngster in matchday squads and named him among the substitutes on three Championship occasions.

Page vowed last week that he would include young players in his summer squad and was true to his word. Crew is joined by Liverpool’s Lewis Koumas and Brentford’s Fin Stevens in getting a first senior call-up. At international level Crew has already captained his country at Under 17 level, in last year’s EURO finals. Three of his 28 youth caps have already come at Under 21 level, despite him not turning 18 until next month.

