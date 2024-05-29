Leeds United teenager handed first senior international call-up after impressing Farke
The 17-year-old will join four of this season’s Leeds squad in Wales’ summer camp, for fixtures against Gibraltar and Slovakia. Crew started 13 Premier League 2 games for Leeds Under 21s this season, captaining the side twice. He also started all of the Under 18s’ FA Youth Cup games en route to a 4-0 final defeat at The Etihad by Manchester City. Crew’s promising talent did not go unnoticed by Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who included the youngster in matchday squads and named him among the substitutes on three Championship occasions.
Page vowed last week that he would include young players in his summer squad and was true to his word. Crew is joined by Liverpool’s Lewis Koumas and Brentford’s Fin Stevens in getting a first senior call-up. At international level Crew has already captained his country at Under 17 level, in last year’s EURO finals. Three of his 28 youth caps have already come at Under 21 level, despite him not turning 18 until next month.
Crew is also joined in the Wales squad by Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Daniel James, whose participation was briefly thrown into doubt by the head injury and facial wound he suffered as a late substitute in Sunday’s play-off final defeat at Wembley. James was able to finish the game with a head bandage but pictures after the game showed a significant cut that had been stitched up. The 25-man squad will take on Gibraltar in the Algarve on Thursday June 6, then Slovakia in Trnava on Sunday June 9.
