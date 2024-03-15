Gray is expected to make his England U21 bow against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg during this month’s internationals, his form throughout 2023/24 recognised by key decision-makers at the Football Association. The 18-year-old - who celebrated his birthday earlier this week - was mentioned in the same breath as Premier League trio Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott and Rico Lewis by England boss Gareth Southgate on Thursday. The Three Lions coach name-checked the versatile Leeds youngster along with the Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City regulars as players within the Under-21 setup currently developing ‘exceptionally well’ and could potentially be promoted to the senior group, should injuries to key England midfielders require it. “There are some players with the Under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said, upon announcing the senior England group on Thursday afternoon. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in." Gray has made an impression on Championship spectators this season, appearing 40 times across all competitions under Daniel Farke in his debut professional campaign. The youngster subsequently signed a new long-term contract at Elland Road earlier this year, tying him to his boyhood club until 2028. Leeds’ No. 22 joins the Under-21 setup at St. George’s Park alongside club-mate Charlie Cresswell who retains his place among Carsley’s group despite a lack of playing time. Gray’s inclusion will give the teenager an opportunity to rub shoulders with a cohort made up largely of Premier League stars, such as Lewis, Jarell Quansah, Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.