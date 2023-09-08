Watch more videos on Shots!

The Whites’ new signing was a second half substitute in Astana as Finland defeated the steppe nation courtesy of Oliver Antman’s late winner.

Kamara was summoned from the bench by national team boss Markku Kanerva and thrust into the action shortly after the hour mark. The 27-year-old punched a pass into the feet of teammate Benjamin Kallman, breaking Kazakhstan’s resolute defensive line, who set up Antman for the game’s only goal.

Daniel Farke will be hopeful Kamara is capable of replicating such passes against Championship opponents who arrive at Elland Road intent on frustrating Leeds by sitting deep, as Sheffield Wednesday did last weekend.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Leeds defender Leo Hjelde played the full 90 minutes at left-sided centre-back as Norway’s Under-21s defeated San Marino 7-0 in European Championships qualifying.

Also in U21 Euro qualifying on Thursday afternoon were Northern Ireland, for whom youngster Charlie Allen was an unused substitute as they were beaten by Luxembourg.

Recently-departed loanee Luis Sinisterra came off the bench for a two-minute cameo in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Venezuela as South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup got underway.

Meanwhile Helder Costa’s Angola, for whom he was brought on at half-time, drew 0-0 with Madagascar in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Leeds’ Welsh contingent also played out a stalemate in Cardiff as South Korea faced off against Rob Page’s side in a friendly. Ethan Ampadu was spared the full 90 as Page looks to manage his squad’s workload before a crucial qualifier against Latvia next week.

Ampadu played 45 minutes, but Joe Rodon completed the match from start to finish, reuniting with close Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min.

And while Kamara’s contribution helped Finland end up on the right side of a 1-0 scoreline, fellow new signing Ilia Gruev found himself at fault for the only goal of the game as Bulgaria were beaten by Iran.