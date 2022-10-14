Leeds attacker Willy Gnonto has made the final shortlist for this year’s Golden Boy award, previously won by the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The award’s shortlist has narrowed from 100 names to the final 20, in which Gnonto has been selected, largely due to his performances for previous club FC Zurich and the Italian national team throughout 2022. Gnonto became one of Italy’s youngest ever scorers in a competitive fixture when he netted his first Azzurri goal in June and has now started three times for his country, but still awaits a first-team debut at Elland Road.

The teenager has been named on the substitutes’ bench in each of Leeds' last two fixtures but is yet to be given the nod by head coach Jesse Marsch. Meanwhile, Gnonto scored his first goal in a Leeds shirt for the Under-21 side earlier this week in the 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - SEPTEMBER 25: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during Italy training session on September 25, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Last year’s award was handed to Barcelona midfielder Pedri who played an integral role for Spain at UEFA Euro 2020. Previous winners also include Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero, Mario Gotze, Raheem Sterling and Cesc Fabregas since the award’s inception in 2003.

Gnonto is up against a formidable field to be crowned 2022 Golden Boy and remains an outside bet to be bestowed with the honour. Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham are nominated, while Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona’s Pedri once again, along with teammates Ansu Fati and Gavi as well as Bayern Munich pair Ryan Gravenberch and Jamal Musiala are all in the running.