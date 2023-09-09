Leeds United teen makes new level international youth debut under ex-Whites man fresh from deal

Watch more videos on Shots!

Seventeen-year-old Charlie Crew signed his first professional contract with Leeds this summer and the midfielder has now made his debut for Wales’ under-21s who are managed by ex-Whites player Matt Jones. Crew had previously been capped for the Dragons at under-15s, 16s and 17s level and the Whites youngster started Friday’s international friendly qualifier against visiting Liechtenstein at Rodney Parade.

Centre midfielder Crew stayed on the pitch for the whole contest in which his side recorded a 4-0 victory through a brace from Rubin Colwill plus strikes from Joe Low and Josh Thomas. Wales’ under-21s will now be on their travels for an under-21s Euros qualifier on Tuesday afternoon against Lithuania at the Jonava City Stadium in a 4pm kick-off.