Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United teenager Harry Gray started for England Under-17s in their victory over the Netherlands earlier this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites' forward has been amongst the goals for Leeds' U21s since returning from injury and was subsequently called up to the England U17 setup for the first time earlier this month.

At the Sports Complex Vila Real de Santo Antonio on Thursday, England were 3-2 winners against the Netherlands. Goals from Harry Howell, Chinaza Nwosu and Louis Page made sure of victory for the Young Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray was named among the starting lineup by head coach Neil Ryan, alongside the likes of Arsenal's Max Dowman and Liverpool's Ngumoha. The former recently took part in a warm weather training camp with Mikel Arteta's senior Gunners side, whilst Ngumoha made his debut for the Reds in the FA Cup Third Round against Accrington Stanley. Dowman only recently turned 15, while Ngumoha is 16 years old, the same age as Leeds' Gray.

Gray is the younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and fellow England youth international Archie, who played an integral part for the Whites throughout the 2023/24 season before sealing a £40 million transfer to the North London club last summer.

The 16-year-old scored a brace in Premier League 2 last week as Leeds' U21s turned a 1-0 deficit against Derby County into an eventual 2-1 win.

The youngster was involved with Daniel Farke's first-team group during pre-season but his time with the seniors was cut short by a back injury which caused him to be ruled out for the entire first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray does not turn 17 until October, at which point he will be eligible to sign a professional contract with Leeds. He has previously experience with England's U15 group but looks set to become a regular fixture of the England youth setup following his latest call-up.