Leeds’ players have divided their time between international commitments, individual training plans and luxurious foreign holidays since the play-off final defeat at Wembley Stadium last month.

While some have jetted off to far-flung destinations, others have remained closer to home, in some cases getting back to the usual regime at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground, all by themselves.

While club captain Liam Cooper is at the European Championships, Brenden Aaronson is gearing up for Copa America while Ethan Ampadu has skippered the Welsh national team for the first time.

Here’s what the Leeds squad have been up to ahead of 2024/25.

1 . Glen Kamara The Leeds midfielder withdrew from the Finland squad earlier this month with a leg injury. Consequently, the 28-year-old has spent time in Japan, visiting Tokyo including a jaunt to Disneyland. | Nick Potts/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Georginio Rutter Rutter has gone on a post-season holiday to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. | John Walton/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Sam Greenwood Greenwood's club future remains up in the air after a season on loan at Middlesbrough, but the attacking midfielder has spent time in Dubai to rest up ahead of the new campaign, wherever he ends up playing his football. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . Dan James James has been in the Algarve region of Portugal for Wales' friendly with Gibraltar and Trnava in Slovakia where the Welsh team were comprehensively beaten 4-0. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Charlie Crew Youngster Crew made his international debut against Gibraltar in Wales' 0-0 draw earlier this month. He also travelled with the senior side to Slovakia. | Getty Images Photo Sales