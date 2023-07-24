The 17-year-old joined the Whites last year from Cardiff City and has settled into life at Leeds beneath the first-team.

A youth international midfielder with Wales, Crew has put pen to paper on a two-year contract which will see him remain at Elland Road until 2025 when he will be 19.

Leeds United said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Charlie Crew has signed his first professional contract with the club, until the summer of 2025. Crew joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 and has had an impressive first year at Thorp Arch, representing both the Under-18s and Under-21s in that time.

“Charlie will now continue his journey at Thorp Arch ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and everyone wishes him well on his continued development with Leeds United.”

Over the summer, Crew captained Wales’ Under-17 side at the European Championships - the country’s first appearance at the finals - having played a key role in qualifying.

As a result, the 17-year-old was called up to Wales’ Under-21 setup, but is yet to make his debut for that particular age group.

