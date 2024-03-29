The pair picked up injuries during the international window whilst representing Italy U21 and Bulgaria, respectively, and have not been passed fit for Leeds' Good Friday meeting with Watford. Gnonto complained of a hamstring issue following two outings for Gli Azzurrini, while Gruev returned to Thorp Arch in midweek with an ankle ligament problem after appearing in friendlies against Tanzania and Azerbaijan.

On-loan defender Connor Roberts limped off during Wales' Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Poland on Tuesday night and has since been assessed by medical staff at Leeds. Farke admitted it was unlikely he would be in condition to play a part this evening and as a result the 28-year-old also misses out.

Trusted centre-back pairing Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon are broken up to move the former into midfield in Gruev's absence. Leeds are yet to concede from open play in the Championship during 2024, a record club captain Liam Cooper will hope to uphold as he returns to the side.

In more positive news for Leeds boss Farke, Georginio Rutter has been cleared to travel with the squad and starts this evening. The Frenchman underwent minor surgery on a sports hernia at the beginning of the international break but was reintegrated into team training this week.

Junior Firpo only touched down in the United Kingdom on Thursday morning after international exploits with the Dominican Republic but reported back without any issues and is named in Farke's squad this evening, albeit on the bench, as Sam Byram returns to the line-up.

As a result of Leeds' absentees, 17-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew is named in the matchday squad for the first time tonight having impressed for the Under-21s, ever since signing from Cardiff City at the beginning of last season.

Team news is as follows.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford