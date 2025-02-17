Leeds United team news vs Sunderland confirmed as Daniel Farke disregards high-profile error

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 17th Feb 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 19:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named an unchanged starting lineup to face Sunderland this evening.

Farke has stuck with the same XI that picked Watford apart at Vicarage Road last Tuesday with prolific front four Dan James, Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe all lined up to start against the Black Cats.

The Leeds boss has chosen an identical matchday squad to last week with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Pascal Struijk taking their places on the bench once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United are, as expected, without Max Wober and Patrick Bamford this evening. Austrian international Wober recently underwent successful surgery to try and alleviate a recurring knee issue, while Bamford remains in the rehabilitation phase of his comeback from a hamstring injury sustained at the beginning of the year.

Illan Meslier retains his place in the Leeds goal after six consecutive clean sheets. The Frenchman was responsible for Leeds' surrender of two points at the Stadium of Light earlier this season, conceding a 96th minute equaliser in bizarre circumstances as the 24-year-old allowed a routine catch to bounce past him into the United net.

Two ex-Leeds men are involved for the visitors tonight as Ian Poveda and Leo Hjelde are both named on Regis Le Bris’ bench.

Kick-off at Elland Road is 8pm tonight.

XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Struijk, Byram, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Related topics:Team newsDaniel FarkeSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice