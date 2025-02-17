Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named an unchanged starting lineup to face Sunderland this evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has stuck with the same XI that picked Watford apart at Vicarage Road last Tuesday with prolific front four Dan James, Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe all lined up to start against the Black Cats.

The Leeds boss has chosen an identical matchday squad to last week with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Pascal Struijk taking their places on the bench once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are, as expected, without Max Wober and Patrick Bamford this evening. Austrian international Wober recently underwent successful surgery to try and alleviate a recurring knee issue, while Bamford remains in the rehabilitation phase of his comeback from a hamstring injury sustained at the beginning of the year.

Illan Meslier retains his place in the Leeds goal after six consecutive clean sheets. The Frenchman was responsible for Leeds' surrender of two points at the Stadium of Light earlier this season, conceding a 96th minute equaliser in bizarre circumstances as the 24-year-old allowed a routine catch to bounce past him into the United net.

Two ex-Leeds men are involved for the visitors tonight as Ian Poveda and Leo Hjelde are both named on Regis Le Bris’ bench.

Kick-off at Elland Road is 8pm tonight.

XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Struijk, Byram, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph