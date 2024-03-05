Farke has stuck with several of his trusted starting line-up stalwarts as the likes of Illan Meslier, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter remain in the side tonight. It does appear the German has shuffled his pack somewhat, though, moving Archie Gray to the bench and deploying January loan signing Connor Roberts at right-back.

Junior Firpo has passed a late fitness test to be included in the squad but Sam Byram starts ahead of the Spaniard at left-back. Farke's Leeds remain unbeaten in their first ten league games of this calendar year, conceding just three times. The continuity in defence is likely to have played a part in recent results and the run Leeds currently find themselves on, which Elland Road will aim to maintain this evening.

Jaidon Anthony drops out of the matchday squad this evening due to personal reasons, while Jamie Shackleton is unavailable due to the proper fulfilment of concussion protocols, meaning a recall to the bench for Joe Gelhardt who had been struggling with a back spasm last week and was consequently left out of the travelling group at the John Smith's Stadium as Leeds drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Dan James makes a starting XI return after losing his place to Willy Gnonto during a period out injured earlier this year, while Patrick Bamford who scored his seventh of the season at Huddersfield Town last weekend retains his starting spot ahead of Joel Piroe in attack.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram, Gruev, Kamara, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford