Leeds were back to winning ways in midweek defeating Stoke City at Elland Road to clinch their tenth win in eleven league matches since the turn of the year. Farke proceeded to pick up February's Championship Manager of the Month award this week, too, having gone a second successive month without tasting defeat.

The German stressed at this time of the season it is important to maintain rhythm and continuity in the starting line-up where possible, and has largely stuck with the same XI that began against the Potters in midweek.

"It's important that we have not too much fluctuation, that we stay together with a group who know our process, our football," Farke told reporters on Wednesday.

Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon remain at the heart of defence, flanked by youngster Archie Gray who has impressed throughout his debut professional campaign. Sam Byram drops to the bench and is replaced by Junior Firpo on the left-hand side of Farke's defence after overcoming recent injury trouble.

Crysencio Summerville retains his place on the left wing as Jaidon Anthony remains out due to personal reasons while Willy Gnonto comes back into the starting line-up in place of Dan James. In attack, Farke sticks with the Georginio Rutter-Patrick Bamford double-act which has so often delivered in recent weeks.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford.