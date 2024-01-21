The Leeds boss is without Willy Gnonto in his ranks after the Italian international picked up a hip flexor injury, meanwhile Pascal Struijk remains out with an adductor problem and has seen a specialist regarding the issue. Dutch defender and stand-in skipper Struijk is understood to be on the road to recovery but will play no part in Leeds' Elland Road triple header over the coming week.

United's fixture schedule sees them host Preston, Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle in the space of six days, all taking place in LS11. On-loan attacker Jaidon Anthony is named in Farke's matchday squad among the substitutes despite tragic personal circumstances. The AFC Bournemouth player's mother sadly passed away this week and as a tribute to Donna, Leeds and the Cherries will wear black armbands in their respective fixtures today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke, meanwhile, has decided to stick with attacking pair Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford. The duo have worked in tandem in each of Leeds' last two league fixtures, both of which were won by a 3-0 scoreline. Joel Piroe remains available but only makes the bench.

Illan Meslier makes his return to the pitch at Elland Road for the first time since serving a three-match suspension for his red card against Preston in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

Here is the Leeds United team in full.

XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Kamara, Gruev, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford