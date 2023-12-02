Leeds United team news vs Middlesbrough as Daniel Farke doubles down on major selection absence
The Whites' boss has made one change to the matchday squad named in midweek as Leeds defeated Swansea City 3-1, also at home. Junior Firpo has dropped out of the group after injuring his hamstring, and has been replaced by Jamie Shackleton on the bench. Luke Ayling remains absent from the squad altogether with Farke doubling down on his decision to omit the experienced defender, instead preferring Djed Spence who takes a spot among the substitutes for a second successive game since his return from injury.
Farke has chosen an unchanged starting line-up, entrusting the success of Saturday afternoon's fixture with the eleven who started on Wednesday night. Pascal Struijk takes the armband from the start, while club captain Liam Cooper remains on the bench.
Leeds' front four - with a combined 41 goal contributions to their names already this season - will go up against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough outfit who have taken seven points from their last five games. United, meanwhile, are the division's form side, taking 13 points from the last 15 available.
The visitors are without on-loan attacker Sam Greenwood who is ineligible to play against his parent club.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gnonto, Bamford, Poveda, Shackleton
Boro XI: Dieng, Van den Berg, Barlaser, Latte Lath, Rogers, Jones, Dijksteel, Howson ©, McNair, Bangura, Crooks
Subs: Glover, Clarke, Gilbert, Silvera, Coburn, Coulson, Engel, McCabe, Cartwright