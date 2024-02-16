Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farke was already without Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow, longer term absentee Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton for Tuesday night's clash at Swansea in which Patrick Bamford was then lost in the warm up.

Whites no 9 Bamford was set to continue his recent run of starts but reported some discomfort in the warm up and was replaced by Joel Piroe in the front line. Farke revealed post-match that Bamford's first reaction was that the injury was not too bad although it was hard to tell.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-Plymouth press conference, Farke revealed that Bamford would definitely be out this weekend and most likely for next Friday night’s hosting of Leicester City but that he was hopeful the striker would be back soon.

TEAM NEWS: From Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

"Sadly he is not available for this upcoming game, he has some problems with his calf,” said Farke. “We expect him to be out not too long. I don't expect he'll be back for the upcoming game against Leicester. It would be a nice positive surprise if he could. He's out for 10-12 days.”

Farke also revealed that Byram was still out with a hamstring problems but that Shackleton was now back in the mix. Byram reported some minor muscle injuries in his leg after the weekend's victory against Rotherham and missed the midweek clash at Swansea. Shackleton, meanwhile, had returned to team training after recent illness but then missed the mid-week win at Swansea due to private reasons as his partner gave birth to the couple's first child.

"It's good that we have one more in our corner,” said Farke of Shackleton. “He is of course a bit tired and a very happy man, good to have him back.”

Asked about Byram, Farke revealed: “Hamstring problems. Also don't think he'll be available for the Leicester game.”