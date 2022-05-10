Cooper has missed the last two games having initially felt a 'weird sensation' in his knee during the warm-up before the Manchester City defeat at Elland Road. Leeds hoped to have their captain available for Arsenal but the 'fat pad' issue kept him out once again.

Marsch cannot yet confirm definitively if Cooper will play against Chelsea but he's once again hoping for good news.

"Liam Cooper last time I said he would be ready to play, he trained the day before we had the press conference and then he had a small reaction leading up to the match," said the head coach.

"We felt it was prudent he not push himself with the possibility we could lose him for the coming days. He trained a bit yesterday and I believe after that he is better and has less pain and I believe he will be available tomorrow. We still have to go day by day."

Marsch is without Luke Ayling, who was sent off in the first half at the Emirates and like Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Tyler Roberts [hamstring surgery] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] will play no further part this season.

As for Patrick Bamford, who has featured just nine times in the Premier League this season, the earliest Marsch might be able to use him is Brighton, at home, on Sunday.

"Patrick Bamford is on the pitch doing individual training and will hopefully be in training by the end of the week, he's doing very well," said Marsch.

BIG MISS - Liam Cooper sat out the Manchester City and Arsenal games, having impressed in the two previous Leeds United fixtures. Pic: Getty