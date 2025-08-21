Leeds United team news v Arsenal: Daniel Farke updates on injuries, transfers and new signing
Daniel Farke gives updates on Leeds United as the Whites prepare to take on Arsenal at the Emirates at the weekend on a day in which a new signing at Elland Road was confirmed
Leeds United Press Conference LIVE
Farke on his wing options
I think nowadays it's important for all the wingers to be flexible. Willy has played more on the right wing but he can play on the left. Jack for us during his first part of his Leeds career has played very often on the left wing and right now as a substitute. In his last gameday for Everton, he has played on the right wing and James is more or less the same.
I think nowadays you don't have a specialist winger who always plays on the left or right side. If you have a special player like Arjen Robben who tucks inside from the right side, but all our wingers are flexible.
Largie can play the left wing, can play on the right wing, he can play on both sides and for that it’s always up to how the set-up of the opponent is and which strength and which full-back plays on that side.
Farke on who can replace Ampadu
Anton has played there. Gruev has replaced ethanol really good in the last 20/25 minutes in the last game. A pretty impressive pre-season anyway. Sean Longstaff is an option, he's more of a number 8, not a traditional number 6. Tanaka has played there was lot in the last season, of course, when it was clear we'd have more of the ball.
Ethan is a big miss, there's no doubt about this, we don't have to lie and to sugarcoat the situation, but we have players in our squad who interpret the role slightly differently and we will find the solutions.
Farke on Struijk's performance vs Everton and leaders in the group
I think he was outstanding, a really good performance. He was like a colossus in the defence. Won many, many headers, also very good on the ball, good in the build-up up and aggressive when defending forward. Good leadership, he was in the last season an outstanding player for us and has proven his worth and is a big leader in the dressing room but nowadays it's not down to one player, yu have a core group who lead and every player has to show responsibility.
Some of them are not always playing. I think about our other defensive options, like Jaka Bijol or Sebastiaan Bornauw, who are top characters, although they were not involved, they are important in the dressing room. Also, right now, a player like Dominic, who has played almost 250 PL games, with his confidence and maturity, when he speaks to a younger player it is important. We have a good group, perhaps not in the old-fashioned way when there was one big leader who leads the whole group. Nowadays, it’s more a core group and I'm pretty blessed to have such a good group together with our boys.
Farke on his attack's performance against Everton
I think we could’ve been more clinical in the final third. I also spoke after the game about this is why we are also interested to strengthen our offence in terms of individual quality a little bit. I was pleased we had in the first half such a dominant performance.
I think after the final whistle, we had 21 shots in total. I think that's pretty impressive for the first game of a newly promoted side. I'm not sure if we are there with the same amount of shots at an away game at Arsenal but why not? We try to deliver the same but of course, I expect perhaps we will have a few less chances and for that, it is important to be effective and clinical when it comes down, and we finish with a clear idea and being convinced and a clear purpose.
Farke on how Leeds will adapt to face Arsenal
I don’t want to speak too much in advance about it because I’m pretty sure our next oppentn a bit what I say in public, but again we won't sell out DNA in this PL season. It's not like we will try to park the bus and try to put the ball in the stands. If you try to concentrate and defend for 96 minutes, you have no chance to survive there. You have to make sure you have as many periods as possible when you control the ball and recover in possession and let them shift and waste some energy without the ball.
We will try to have as many periods as possible where we control the game.
I think it’s important to create chances to scare them and be dangerous ourselves and play positive football to try and score goals. There will be periods in the game where we will suffer and be well structured and be a compact unit against the ball.
Farke on Arsenal test
We know it's a tough place to go, especially in their first home game and when they can concentrate on this game, and there's no Champions League game that is distracting a little bit in midweek. Of course, you’d wish to have this fixture on a different date and you can’t choose.
It's our biggest test so far, we have also proven in the first game and also pre-season when we’ve faced sides like AC Milan or Man United or Villareal that we are competitive and at least in one game, perhaps not over the course of one season, but in one game you have a chance and we’ll try to be there with a good performance again and try to win as many points as possible. We know with the quality and their signings it will be a tough test and we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance.
Farke on Ampadu's fitness
Bad news with him, sadly. The next games we have to play without him. MCL injury, he will definitely be out until at least the international break. I hope to have him back the other side of the international break. He's pretty quick after injury back on the training pitch. He’s a tough boy. It's a blow for us, we will miss him in the upcoming games at least and the two upcoming Premier League games and the cup game.
He has proved, not just in the last game but also in the last game when he was really, I think, exceptional. It’s not ideal. He’s our captain, not just in performance, but also in the dressing room and from his whole appearance and his body language, he’s a very important player. It's not ideal that he’s out after this tackle, but it’s football sometimes, there's an injury and you have to find other solutions.
Farke on if Okafor will be available to play against Arsenal
Yes, it’s at least possible because he was involved with AC Milan in the whole pre-season. He has also featured last season for several minutes, so that means he doesn't need three or four weeks to build up to a game. Let's see how the next two days will be and we’ll take a late decision with him but it’s at least possible.
Farke on what Okafor can add to his side
We have also a lot but if you want to have quality you can't have enough of it. He's a player who has a favoured position, especially on the left wing.
We had Manor Solomon with us last season and we've lost this player, so it fits perfectly also for the position right now that Noah plays. He can also play as a second striker or a false 9 a little bit. He has played this role a lot and he has shown he can deliver goals and assists at the highest level at AC Mile, especially in his first season he scored a few and he has scored at Champions League level.
He has really good pace, really good dribbler, really good on the offensive one-on-one. A strong player as well, I don't want to pressure him too much because he’s not played one game, so I'll let him deliver before, but from his skills, he has more or less everything to impress, and it’s up to him. We bring him closer to the door and back him and help to develop him and also trust him and give him the chance and it’s up to him to use it.
Farke on transfer window pressure
I’m used to it, so being in England and the Bundesliga before it is always a bit tricky when the transfer market is also open, although the first game has already started, so it's a bit tricky. My recommendation is to make your business as soon as possible, which is beneficial for the manager and you avoid any panic reactions in the last days.
It’s good that, I would say, major parts or most of our business is already done, and we can lean back a little bit and relax a bit more.
Right now, I think we’re in a good position and all focus is on football.
Farke on if there will be more additions
We’re quite open and honest about this. I don't speak about names and any rumours but we have spoken about the full-back position. We might need an addition. We’ve also spoken before the two signings that we would strengthen our offence. Let's see if we do add even more to the offence, one or two more signings would be beneficial. Right now, with the signings of Dominic and Noah, the big pressure is away and we can concentrate right now on working with the boys, but I wouldn't rule out one or two more signings on the offence.
Farke on Calvert-Lewin's fitness
We’ll see. I think each and every training session and day is important for him. He had a long summer break and also a few weeks of individual training, so his general endurance is on a really good level, but what he has missed was team training and for that, each and every day and each and every session is important, so he makes a decent impression, I have to say, so really well integrated.
You could see from day to day he is growing and when we will use him for the first time, we’ll decide then spontaneously. From a fitness point of view, he’s in a good shape and great character. It’s good that with him and Noah, we have two more options in the offence.
Farke on Okafor's potential
A player of high potential, he has more or less all the skills. We will als oprovide him with all the backing and a good stage to find a bit more consistency in comparison to what he has done in the last couple of years but if he uses his potential and is focused and concentrated and with hard work he has all the skills to make an impact at this level, and for that we are all pretty delighted to have him with us.
Farke signing Noah Okafor
First of all, he has not seen one training session yet, so this afternoon it will be the first time he is involved. We spoke about we want to bring some quality signings in the offence and Noah fits into this, perfect age and has played for two big clubs in Italy before and his time for Red Bull Salzburg at Champions League level.
Welcome
Welcome to YEP’s live blog for Daniel Farke’s pre-Arsenal press conference.
Leeds prepare for the daunting task of taking on title-chasing Arsenal as they travel to Emirates Stadium this weekend, but do so on the back of a brilliant 1-0 victory over Everton on Monday to get the Premier League season up and running.
Leeds United prepare to take on Arsenal this weekend, fresh off the back of a crucial win against Everton on Monday.
The 1-0 win courtesy of a late Lukas Nmecha penalty was in front of a packed Elland Road, who roared their side on to taking all three points.
Now, Daniel Farke’s side have momentum but face the tough task of taking on title-chasing Arsenal away from home in their second match.
The last time Leeds travelled to the Emirates back in the 2022/23 season, Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-1.
Farke will be speaking to the press from 14:00 BST.