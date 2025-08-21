I think nowadays it's important for all the wingers to be flexible. Willy has played more on the right wing but he can play on the left. Jack for us during his first part of his Leeds career has played very often on the left wing and right now as a substitute. In his last gameday for Everton, he has played on the right wing and James is more or less the same.

I think nowadays you don't have a specialist winger who always plays on the left or right side. If you have a special player like Arjen Robben who tucks inside from the right side, but all our wingers are flexible.

Largie can play the left wing, can play on the right wing, he can play on both sides and for that it’s always up to how the set-up of the opponent is and which strength and which full-back plays on that side.