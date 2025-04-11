Leeds United will hope to have their fate confirmed in just over three week’s time with five games left to secure automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side went top of the Championship with a midweek 1-0 win at Middlesbrough and welcome Preston to Elland Road this weekend knowing victory will keep them there for another week.

Tuesday’s win at Middlesbrough did not come without sacrifice, however, and it appears Dan James picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out. Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell also remain unavailable but Leeds have been boosted by the encouraging return of Patrick Bamford, while Karl Darlow has been a steady presence in goal.

Farke still has plenty of talent to call on despite a growing injury list and his selection decisions could bridge the gap between success and failure. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to put together the current strongest Leeds-XI it believes can bring Premier League football back to Elland Road.

1 . GK: Karl Darlow Leeds needed a steady presence between the posts and have got exactly that from Darlow since coming in at Luton Town. Saves what he is expected to save and claims what is is expected to claim. Added a real sense of calm and assurance. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Will have his hat in the ring for Player of the Season barring a major drop in form, having scored his fifth goal of the campaign at QPR before the break. Has two assists to boot and providing the kind of attacking threat from right-back Leeds lacked last term. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Virtually ever-present, starting every Championship game and coming off just once, for five minutes during September's 1-0 defeat to Burnley. Has been an absolute rock at the back. Could probably do with a few more goals, given his physicality. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu Dropped alongside Rodon pretty seamlessly in the absence of Struijk, who could be out for the season if scans show a foot fracture. Aggressive and front-footed, with a great range of passing to boot. Not yet at his best since returning from injury but certainly improving. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Leeds' joint-most creative player with nine assists alongside Dan James, and has three goals too. A massive attacking threat and so incredibly hard for opposition wingers to follow when he drifts into inside-left positions. Been solid defensively. | Getty Images Photo Sales