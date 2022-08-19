Leeds United team news: Patrick Bamford latest for Chelsea, forward boost and updates on octet

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch lost the services of Bamford midway through the first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Southampton after the striker felt a little tightness in his abductor.

Bamford then revealed on this week’s Official Leeds United Podcast that he had a slight groin injury and would likely miss Sunday’s game against the Blues but Marsch says the striker still has a chance of featuring against the Blues and that a decision will be taken on Saturday.

Marsch was also without five other first team players for last weekend’s clash at St Mary’s for which Joe Gelhardt, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured.

Gelhardt, though, is now back fit whilst Cooper also a chance of featuring in Sunday's 2pm kick-of.

Gelhardt missed the Southampton contest due to a dead leg whilst Cooper suffered a small setback after returning to training following a recent Achilles issue.

Ayling is continuing his recovery from knee surgery whilst Firpo is working his way back from a pelvic tendon injury. Dallas is out for the longer term as he recovers from a femoral fracture.

Providing his team news at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Marsch said: “Luke and Junior are really looking strong and getting better every day but not ready for Chelsea.

"We'll see, I'd say maybe a week or two away, they’re looking better and better.

“Coops has been on the pitch, I think him and then Pat as well but they're a little bit day-to-day so we'll have to see how that factors in for Chelsea and then Joffy is back in training and ready to go.

"Stuart’s still coming along with his injury.”

Asked about when a decision would be taken on Bamford, Marsch said: "I would say it's probably a decision that we will be ready to make tomorrow (Saturday).

"We know we can’t risk him and that we don't want him to pick up further injury. But he's feeling good, he's looking good. So let's see.

"We know after having almost missed an entire season that we just have to be really intelligent with how we manage everything. So we'll be prepared if he's ready to go and if he's done and the end of that game.”

Marsch also revealed that both Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw were now ready to roll after recovering from their recent injuries.

"Adam's ready, for sure,” said Marsch.

"So is Luis Sinisterra. Joffy didn't feature in that match, but he's ready for sure.

"We're hopeful to keep pushing fitness levels."

Asked about the situation with Cooper, Marsch said: “I would not rule him out.