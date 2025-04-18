Huge Leeds United boost and bench change as Daniel Farke names Whites team v Oxford United
Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Good Friday evening’s massive Championship clash at Oxford United, featuring a big Whites boost.
Star winger Dan James was facing a late fitness test ahead of the contest having missed last weekend’s home clash against Preston North End with a hamstring injury.
Willy Gnonto took the place of James out wide for last weekend’s game against the Lilywhites but Farke said James would be given every chance to make this evening’s game against the Yellows.
Farke felt it more likely that James would return for Monday afternoon’s hosting of Stoke City but the winger has recovered sufficiently to be part of Friday night’s squad and takes his place on the bench.
James replaces young defender James Debayo amongst the substitutes in the only change to the matchday squad as Farke names an unchanged side.
Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell had already been confirmed as being out injured.
Struijk is out for the rest of the season with a foot fracture whilst Rothwell remains sidelined with a calf injury.
Leeds United v Oxford United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, James, Bamford, Joseph.
