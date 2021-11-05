"Ayling, Bamford and Koch will remain unavailable and that's the novelties," said Bielsa in his Friday morning press conference ahead of the game against the Foxes.

"It's the problem with [Bamford's] ankle. The time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet. It's not a simple injury and because of the disappearance of the pain or the tolerance of the pain we can't give an exact prognosis. The response I give when I say it's subject to his evolution, don't let it be interpreted as me not giving all the information I possess. The injuries like this, their prognosis, when he will be available to play, can't be given exactly. "

Bamford first picked up his ankle injury in the game at Newcastle United on September 17 and has been missing ever since. Leeds have been without their first choice number nine and last season's top goalscorer for a total of five Premier League games and two Carabao Cup outings.

In Bamford's absence Bielsa has tried Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt up front.

Jamie Shackleton has deputised for Luke Ayling at right-back, while the latter recovers from knee surgery. Shackleton was rested for the Arsenal game and although he returned to the side at Norwich City last Sunday, he limped off midway through the second half to be replaced by Cody Drameh.

The Whites head coach has also been unable to count upon the former Real Betis and Barcelona man Junior Firpo for the last three Premier League outings and the Carabao Cup game at Arsenal.

He is not yet certain if either Shackleton or Firpo will play against Leicester.

BIG MISS - Leeds United's summer signing from Barcelona Junior Firpo has sat out the last three Premier League games. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"From here until Sunday I will have a more clearer vision," said Bielsa.