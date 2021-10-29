MISSING STAR - Patrick Bamford has been a big miss for Leeds United since injuring his ankle at Newcastle United. Pic: Steve Riding

Bielsa has been without first choice number nine Bamford since September 17 when he injured his ankle at Newcastle United. In his absence the Whites have scored just three times in six games. The visit to the Premier League's bottom side, with whom Bamford spent time on loan while a Chelsea player, has come too soon for him to make his return. That leaves Bielsa with Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood as his options up front.

Left-back Junior Firpo has also been out for the last three fixtures with a muscle problem but Bielsa will be able to count upon the former Barcelona man again this weekend.

Jamie Shackleton, who has deputised for Luke Ayling at right-back while the latter recovers from knee surgery, was rested in midweek when Leeds lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup but is expected to be available for Norwich. Raphinha also missed the trip to the Emirates having limped out of last weekend's draw with Wolves at Elland Road following a challenge by Romain Saiss that was missed by the match officials but appears to have been fortunate in escaping without significant damage.

Kalvin Phillips returned to the side at Arsenal and came through unscathed.

"Firpo and Raphinha are likely to be available and Bamford won't be," said Bielsa.

"Kalvin is also available. Shackleton is likely to be available and Ayling won't be. There is no precise return date for Ayling, Bamford or Koch."