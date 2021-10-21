Phillips last played against Watford before the international break but picked up a calf strain that kept him out of England's two October World Cup Qualifying games. A hip problem further complicated his recovery and combined with the initial problem to force him to watch the Southampton defeat from the stands.

The defensive midfielder was back out on the grass this week, as evidenced by a video released by the club on Wednesday, but not in full training according to Bielsa.

"Kalvin is healthy but he hasn't competed for three weeks," said the Argentine.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"To think of him for Saturday it would be far too quick. After three weeks out some more football training is necessary and in this stage he's done training sessions for recovery and physical preparation and progressive work with the ball. To play him on Saturday would be to bring him back too soon before he can compete at his best."

Bielsa was also unexpectedly without Junior Firpo for the trip to St Mary's, the left-back sustaining a muscular problem just two days before the game. He too will miss the game against Wolves.

"Firpo is evolving quickly and well, I couldn't tell you exactly long he has left," said Bielsa.

"For the next two games? No. From Norwich onwards he has chances of being back in the team."

TOO SOON - Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips has returned to training but it is still too soon to count on him for Leeds United's game against Wolves. Pic: Getty

Patrick Bamford turned his ankle at Newcastle United on September 17 and has not played since. Like Phillips, his injury prevented him from being considered for the October internationals by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate. In his absence, Leeds have struggled offensively, scoring just two goals in the four games without their first choice striker.

Luke Ayling continues to work his way back from a minor knee operation following an injury he too picked up at Newcastle, while Robin Koch has had successful surgery on a pelvic issue and is also completing his post-op rehabilitation.

"Ayling and Bamford are not going to be here for the next two games," said Bielsa

"Koch still has at least one month to go."