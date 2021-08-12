NEW FACE - Junior Firpo, signed this summer from Barcelona, is available for the visit to Manchester United on Saturday according to boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Both Llorente and Firpo picked up knocks in the latter stages of Leeds' pre-season friendly schedule. Centre-half Llorente, who overcame a series of injuries to impress in the second half of last season, went off early on against Real Betis, while new signing Firpo came off at half-time of that game at Loughborough.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa today revealed that Firpo was available for consideration, but Llorente is not yet fit.

"Firpo is available, Llorente isn't," said the Argentine.

"[On Llorente] it is subject to his evolution but it will be one or two weeks more."

Leeds' other injury doubts included youngsters Jamie Shackleton, who picked up a concussion in a pre-season defeat at Ajax, and Under 23s striker Joe Gelhardt who came off injured in the friendly against Guiseley. But Bielsa says Shackleton has overcome the problem in time for the campaign kick-off, as he continues to develop into a more and more important player for the Whites.

"[Shackleton] has recovered, he's well and he's available," said Bielsa.

"Shackleton can play as a full-back or an interior midfielder and a year on he increases his hierarchy in the group."

Adam Forshaw has managed to feature in a number of the summer friendlies as he works his way back from hip surgery and complications that have kept him out since September 2019, but Bielsa is still considering his full comeback as an on-going process.