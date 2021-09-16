FRESH PROBLEM - Diego Llorente picked up the fifth injury of his first year at Leeds United in the defeat by Liverpool on Sunday. Pic: Getty

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are both out injured, while Pascal Struijk is suspended. The latter received a red card against Liverpool for a challenge on Harvey Elliott and although Leeds appealed referee Craig Pawson's decision, an FA independent panel upheld the sending off. Struijk will miss the next three games.

Llorente's unavailability also stems from the Liverpool game. The Spaniard has had a difficult time with injuries during his first year at Leeds United and he hobbled off on Sunday night with the fifth muscular problem he has encountered since September 2020.

And Koch, another summer 2020 signing who has had his time as a White seriously disrupted due to last season's knee surgery, continues to be unavailable having picked up a pelvic issue. The German international has not played for Leeds since the opening day of the season at Manchester United.

"Of the four centre-backs we have we are not able to count on Diego, Pascal or Koch," said Bielsa.

"But we are in conditions to resolve the issue."

Forshaw meanwhile made his first competitive start in almost two years when Leeds took on Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup, but then picked up a calf strain in training and has been unavailable since.

Bielsa says the midfielder's absence is coming to an end, however.

"Forshaw is finishing the recovery of his injury and from next week he will be available," said Bielsa.

Meanwhile suggestions on social media that Patrick Bamford is struggling with a hamstring problem, having been heard joking about it 'pinging' before a radio interview, are wide of the mark.