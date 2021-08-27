MISSED OUT - Pelvic pain kept Robin Koch out of Leeds United's Elland Road draw with Everton. Pic: Getty

The head coach revealed last weekend that Koch was suffering from pelvic pain that kept him out of the Elland Road draw with Everton and the German also sat out Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra.

It appears the German is unlikely to make his return at Turf Moor on Sunday, in the final outing before the international break.

"He is evolving but he is not completely healthy just yet," said Bielsa.

Diego Llorente returned from a knock to play 45 minutes against the Railwaymen, while Adam Forshaw also made his long-awaited comeback after almost two years out of action.

Bielsa, who believes centre-half Llorente is now fit enough to last 90 minutes, is pleased with how Forshaw has responded to his first 60 minutes of first team football since September 2019.

The central midfielder needed hip surgery and suffered set-backs during a complex rehabilitation period, before picking up a niggle in his Under 23s comeback late last season.

After a positive pre-season, Forshaw continues to take steps towards a full recovery but Leeds and Bielsa are still exercising caution.

"He has reacted positively," said Bielsa.