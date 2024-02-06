Leeds have made the long trip to the south-west on a Tuesday night to face Plymouth in their FA Cup replay. Winners of this tie will take on Premier League opposition in the next round as Chelsea or Aston Villa await the victors of tonight's game.

Home Park has been something of a fortress for the hosts this season, scoring three-or-more goals in seven of their last nine home games. Plymouth have only been beaten once in their last 11 games, too.

Farke has tweaked his XI that defeated Bristol City in the Championship last Friday night, recalling Joel Piroe to the starting XI in place of Georginio Rutter. Most notably, is a first start under Farke for Mateo Joseph. The England youth international striker has been around the matchday squads and come off the bench in recent weeks but is yet to start for the German, until tonight.

Club captain Cooper returns to the side having sat out the past few weeks due to the form and partnership between Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon. The former is rested this evening, for the first time since joining Leeds last summer.

Argyle, meanwhile, are without Adam Forshaw, Darko Gyabi and Alfie Devine - all are ineligible for the hosts.

Here is the line-up and substitutes in full.

XI: Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Cooper (C), Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph