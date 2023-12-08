Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hinted at the possibility of promoting young forward Mateo Joseph to the senior matchday squad on Thursday afternoon during his pre-match press conference.

Spanish-born England youth international Joseph was absent from Scott Gardner's first game in charge of Leeds' Under-21 side on Thursday evening as the young Whites were beaten 3-1 by Sparta Prague's 'B' team in the Premier League International Cup.

The 20-year-old was missing from Gardner's squad in what could be interpreted as an indication that Joseph will instead travel with the first-team group to Lancashire this weekend ahead of Leeds' Championship fixture against Blackburn.

A space has opened up in Farke's largely unchanged matchday squad after Ian Poveda was granted permission to honour a first call-up to the Colombian national team, whose fixtures against Venezuela and Mexico this month clash with Leeds' outings against Rovers, Sunderland and Coventry City.

Poveda is due to return on December 18, which means Farke is tasked with filling the spot the 23-year-old has typically occupied on the bench in recent weeks. It appears Joseph could be that player, given his conspicuous omission from the U21 group in midweek. The England U20 striker has two goals and two assists in all competitions for the junior side this season, his involvement limited due to injury at the beginning of the campaign.