Bamford has been missing since the Newcastle United game on September 17, sitting out six Premier League games and two Carabao Cup ties with the ankle problem.

Ayling also picked up his knee problem at St James' Park and required a minor operation.

"They're not available for the game on Sunday," said Bielsa, who added that both men are progressing 'positively.'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The evolution is controlled on a daily basis and I wouldn't want to give you a date that wouldn't be met. When my responses are brief it's because I couldn't offer any certainty so I prefer not to say."

Junior Firpo last played on October 2 against Watford, before picking up a muscle injury that has kept him out of the last four Premier League fixtures. The former Barcelona left-back did make a return for the Under 23s at the end of October but the 31-minute appearance proved a false dawn and he is yet to feature again for the first team.

"Firpo is healthy, all he needs is minutes now," said Bielsa.

Jamie Shackleton sat out against Leicester City having failed to recover sufficiently from a knock he picked up at Norwich City.

INJURY LATEST - Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been missing since mid September with an ankle injury. Pic: Steve Riding.

"He is towards the end of the process of recovering but players still need to be able to get fit to play," said the head coach.

Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile, pulled out of the England Under 20s squad at the start of the international break having also missed the draw with Leicester City. The teenage striker was not 100 per cent ahead of the Foxes' visit to Elland Road and Bielsa did not risk him. Gelhardt will probably be involved today for the 23s against Chelsea, Bielsa revealed.

Robin Koch has been out of action since he played at Old Trafford on the season's opening day. The German international suffered a pelvic issue that required surgery in America, making it two operations in his first two seasons as a Leeds United player. Last term the centre-half missed three months following knee surgery.