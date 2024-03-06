Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whites boss Daniel Farke expects to have an unchanged squad for Friday night's swift return to the club's Championship promotion quest at Sheffield Wednesday, including star winger Crysencio Summerville.

Dutch ace Summerville was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after being taken off with ten minutes left of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Stoke City in which he was again subjected to plenty of challenges.

Farke, though, revealed at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that he expected the same matchday squad for Friday night's clash at Hillsborough as he also provided an update on Pascal Struijk who has been out since December with a groin issue.

Jaidon Anthony, who missed the midweek game against Stoke due to private reasons as his mother's funeral took place this week, remains out. Asked for his team news and if Anthony would be ready for this game, Farke said: "No, I expect that more or less the same squad is available like for yesterday.

"Obviously there were a few knocks and a few hits but apart from this everyone came through without bigger problems and I expect that we travel more or less with the same squad."

Sam Byram returned from a recent hamstring injury to start Tuesday night's win against the Potters in which he played 88 minutes before being replaced by Junior Firpo who himself has had a recent calf problem.

Joe Gelhardt also returned from a back spasm as an unused substitute but Jamie Shackleton (concussion) joined Struijk and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) on the sidelines.

Providing an update on centre-back Struijk, Farke said: "It feels a bit crazy that in the last two months we never spoke about him and thank God we didn't have to speak about him because our defensive behaviour was spot on and our results were top class.

"But he has worn the captain's armband quite often during this season, he is a cornerstone for our future, also our success during the season that we play without such a key player meanwhile for two months.

"Let's be honest, once he is back in team training, it's also not that you press a button and after one day he is back in his best shape. We will still have to be patient. He is not far away from returning to team training, that's definitely good news.

"I expect him the latest to be back in team training the other side of the international break and it looks quite good. I am pretty happy that we will have him back pretty soon, at least back in training and then hopefully also as soon as possible in his best possible shape because we definitely need him."