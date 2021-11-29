The Argentine said after the game that Phillips was not injured, having replaced the defensive midfielder with Pascal Struijk at the break against Brighton, although at various points in the first half the England international was seen stretching his calves and appeared to speak to Benoit Delaval about an issue. Bielsa insisted again in his Monday morning press conference that Phillips' withdrawal at the Amex was tactical.

In more good news for Leeds, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are due to feature for the Under 23s at Manchester City this evening in a Premier League 2 fixture. Ayling went under the knife for a minor knee operation having picked up an injury at Newcastle United in mid September.

That game also cost Bielsa the services of Bamford, who damaged his ankle and hasn't played since.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With respect to the injuries, Bamford and Ayling are going to play with the Under 23s today," said Bielsa.

"The recovery of [Robin] Koch is on programme, as scheduled.

"Kalvin is available for the game tomorrow. As I said in the declarations after the game against Brighton, Shackleton and Pascal coming on were to do with how the team was playing. Referring to Kalvin and Junior, it was to look for a more collective organisation, different characteristics for the execution of the same function."

Koch had to travel to the US for surgery on his pelvis and has been out since the opening day of the season when he featured in the heavy defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

AVAILABLE AGAIN - Kalvin Phillips is among Marcelo Bielsa's options for Leeds United's game at home to Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Pic: Getty

Leeds go into the game against Palace on the back of a somewhat fortuitous 0-0 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion. Graham Potter's side dominated Leeds in the first half at the Amex and were unlucky not to be ahead at the break. The Whites rallied a little in the second half and created a few chances of their own, although still had to rely on the woodwork to deny the hosts.

Bielsa said after the game that his hope was Leeds could build on what they did in the second half on the south coast.

"In the first half the differences were very big in their favour," he said.

"In the second half we managed to play as equals, we defended better, we created chances, not too many but in proportion to the opponent. In the first half we didn't defend well, we conceded a lot of chances at our goal and we didn't take advantage of the balls where we had the possibility to create danger.

"In the second half we defended better and we created four or five chances at goal and that allowed us to play a more balanced, equal game. I don't ignore the performance in the first half but I hope the performance in the second half is a starting point to grow."