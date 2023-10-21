Daniel Farke has named an unchanged Leeds United XI to face Norwich City this afternoon.

The Whites boss has resisted temptation to return Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton to the starting line-up at the first opportunity, instead opting to stick with the likes of Daniel James and Archie Gray who were involved for their countries over the international break.

Farke’s squad offers strength in depth with experienced trio Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper available from the bench, in addition to Gnonto and Shackleton.

Teenager Gray sat out training on Thursday but makes the starting line-up after playing five full 90s in the space of 13 days for club and country earlier this month. He is expected to start at right-back once again, as he did a fortnight ago against Bristol City.

Farke has stuck with midfield pairing Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, while the attacking quartet of James, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter continues from the start.

Young duo Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell have not travelled with the squad today.

Norwich name ex-Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw on the substitutes bench this afternoon.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Georginio

Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Ayling, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Bamford, Gnonto, Shackleton

Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McClean (c), Gibbs, Rowe, Hernandez, Idah