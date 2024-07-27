Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were notable absentees from Leeds United’s second friendly in Germany,

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville was one of three senior players kept out of Saturday's pre-season friendly with Schalke 04.

The Whites took on the Bundesliga 2 outfit at Kümpel + Hellmeister Arena in Rhynern in the second outing of their German training camp.

It was initially thought that both Daniel James and Patrick Bamford would have some involvement in the game, having missed out on Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Hannover 96.

James felt a slight groin strain in training prior to that game, while Bamford's workload has been carefully managed since knee surgery last season.

The duo were both through a strenuous training session on Thursday and with Daniel Farke planning to host an intense session on Monday for those who did not play significant minutes against Schalke, the decision was made to leave Bamford out.

Farke and his staff believe Bamford will get more benefit from taking part in the training session, while James is expected to return to full training from Monday onwards.

As for Summerville, Leeds say the Dutchman has sustained a minor hamstring issue. He was involved in Wednesday's friendly and looked sharp during his 45-minute appearance off the bench.