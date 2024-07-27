Leeds United team news, injury latest as Crysencio Summerville and duo miss Schalke 04 friendly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville was one of three senior players kept out of Saturday's pre-season friendly with Schalke 04.
The Whites took on the Bundesliga 2 outfit at Kümpel + Hellmeister Arena in Rhynern in the second outing of their German training camp.
It was initially thought that both Daniel James and Patrick Bamford would have some involvement in the game, having missed out on Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Hannover 96.
James felt a slight groin strain in training prior to that game, while Bamford's workload has been carefully managed since knee surgery last season.
The duo were both through a strenuous training session on Thursday and with Daniel Farke planning to host an intense session on Monday for those who did not play significant minutes against Schalke, the decision was made to leave Bamford out.
Farke and his staff believe Bamford will get more benefit from taking part in the training session, while James is expected to return to full training from Monday onwards.
As for Summerville, Leeds say the Dutchman has sustained a minor hamstring issue. He was involved in Wednesday's friendly and looked sharp during his 45-minute appearance off the bench.
Farke returned Illan Meslier to the starting line-up for the Schalke game and handed a first start of pre-season to new signing Jayden Bogle. Mateo Joseph replaced Joel Piroe at centre forward and Max Wober came in at centre-back to partner Joe Rodon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.