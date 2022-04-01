Leeds United team mates and Jesse Marsch on huge Qatar World Cup group stage collision course

England have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Iran and whoever emerges triumphant from the UEFA European qualification path out of Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine who are yet to play their semi-final.

That means the likes of Whites stars Kalvin Phillips and possibly Patrick Bamford are facing the prospect of lining up for England against team mates Dan James and Tyler Roberts for Wales or captain Liam Cooper for Scotland.

A clash against the USA will also pit the likes of Phillips and possibly Bamford against the national side that Whites head coach Jesse Marsch used to both play and work for.

COLLISION COURSE: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, centre, could face Whites team mates and Wales internationals Dan James, left, and Tyler Roberts, right, at the World Cup, or captain Liam Cooper with Scotland. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

There is another potential Whites collision course in Group E which features both Spain and Germany meaning a possible battle between United's Spanish internationals Rodrigo and Diego Llorente with German international Robin Koch.

The group is completed by Japan and the winner of the Costa Rica and New Zealand play-off.

Raphinha is now a regular starter for Brazil who have been drawn in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon whilst Mateusz Klich has seen Poland put in Group C along with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.