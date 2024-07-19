New faces and Harry Gray appearance in Leeds United team news for friendly at Harrogate Town

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 19:25 BST
Leeds United’s team and bench has been unveiled for Friday evening’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town.

The game represents United’s first friendly of the summer in front of fans, after which Leeds will depart for a pre-season training camp in Germany featuring friendlies behind closed doors with fans urged not to travel.

Boss Daniel Farke has opted for a mixture of established first team players with a sprinkling of youth in his starting XI which includes young defender James Debayo and also new loan signing Joe Rothwell has has joined on loan from Bournemouth after last season’s loan spell at Southampton.

Another summer signing in Alex Cairns features on the bench where Archie Gray’s younger brother Harry is a standout name as he appears in front of fans for the first team for the first time.

Fellow youngsters Sam Chambers and Luca Thomas are also on the bench.

Patrick Bamford is a notable absentee. The Whites no 9 has returned to training this summer having missed the back end of last season with a knee injury but was seeing his workload gradually increased on his return.

Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober are also not involved, the pair returning later than others due to their international exploits and with Wober’s future still unclear.

Leeds United v Harrogate Town: Meslier, Firpo, Debayo, Rodon, Ampadu, Rothwell, Gruev, James, Rutter, Piroe, Joseph. Subs: Cairns, Darlow, Struijk, Byram, Crew, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Thomas, Chambers.

