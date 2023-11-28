Leeds United 'target two' money-saving January deals as pundit issues prediction for Swansea City clash
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to return to Elland Road action.
Leeds United are now closing in on a home clash with Swansea City after drawing with Championship strugglers Rotherham United last time out. Daniel Farke's men were left disappointed with the outcome of Friday night's trip to the New York Stadium, but they still managed to gain a point on Ipswich Town above them, as they were beaten by West Brom on Saturday evening.
They now welcome a Swansea side who have endured a frustrating season so far to Elland Road, and three points will be the expectation. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Prutton's prediction
David Prutton is backing Leeds to come out on top against Swansea on Wednesday night, tipping the Whites to win 3-1. He said on Sky Sports: “Just when you think Leeds are going to start marching, they go and manage to draw at Rotherham.
"They should have been a few up in that game before conceding the equaliser. It was a chance missed to put some real pressure on Ipswich. Swansea would have been frustrated to lose that two-goal lead against Hull. I just can’t see them getting anything from Elland Road, either."
January plans
Leeds are said to be eyeing two loan deals in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Whites have two more loan spots available, with three currently in their squad, and it's claimed they will chase Premier League players struggling for game time.
According to the report, Farke will get money to pull of permanent deals if the right opportunities arrive, but with many players out on loan, Leeds need to be careful not to force themselves into a corner when many of those loan players return in the summer. It is perhaps for that reason Leeds are said to be considering loan deals in the first instance.