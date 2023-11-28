All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to return to Elland Road action.

Leeds United are now closing in on a home clash with Swansea City after drawing with Championship strugglers Rotherham United last time out. Daniel Farke's men were left disappointed with the outcome of Friday night's trip to the New York Stadium, but they still managed to gain a point on Ipswich Town above them, as they were beaten by West Brom on Saturday evening.

They now welcome a Swansea side who have endured a frustrating season so far to Elland Road, and three points will be the expectation. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton is backing Leeds to come out on top against Swansea on Wednesday night, tipping the Whites to win 3-1. He said on Sky Sports: “Just when you think Leeds are going to start marching, they go and manage to draw at Rotherham.

"They should have been a few up in that game before conceding the equaliser. It was a chance missed to put some real pressure on Ipswich. Swansea would have been frustrated to lose that two-goal lead against Hull. I just can’t see them getting anything from Elland Road, either."

January plans

Leeds are said to be eyeing two loan deals in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The Whites have two more loan spots available, with three currently in their squad, and it's claimed they will chase Premier League players struggling for game time.